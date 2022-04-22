PFA fines eight factories, food outlets in south Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Food Authority imposed fine on eight factories and food outlets for manufacturing of substandard and sale of substandard eatables

Punjab Food Authority imposed fine on eight factories and food outlets for manufacturing of substandard and sale of substandard eatables.

PFA teams conducted raids in Multan, Mian Channu, Burewala, Lodharan and some other places.

The teams disposed off substandard chemicals and expired material. The teams imposed fine Rs 110,000 on the shopkeepers.

Director General PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the teams would continue checking of the food outlets. There would be no compromise on sale of substandard food items. Nobody will be allowed to play havoc with lives of the people.