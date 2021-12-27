UrduPoint.com

PFA Fines Five Shopkeepers For Selling Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:58 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) imposed a fine of Rs 58,000 on owners of five milk shops for selling adulterated milk here on Monday.

According to official sources, PFA launched special campaign to ensure sale of pure milk in the region.

The PFA teams inspected milk shops in Shah Shams Chowk, Shah Rukn Alam, Rashidabad and Shalimar Colony.

During the test, the milk was found to be deficient of natural nutrients. Similarly, the standard quantity of fat was also missing in the milk. The team disposed of 150 litres of milk. According to DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana, nobody will be allowed to play havoc with the lives of citizens.

