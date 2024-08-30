PFA fines food points for violations

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided and imposed heavy fines on food points over hygiene rules violations in different districts of South Punjab.

Food safety teams conducted inspections of various food points, including restaurants, milk shops, tea stalls, and papadom (crispy snack) factories in Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran.

According to the details, a bakery in 17 Kassi Babar Chowk, Multan, was fined Rs 100,000 for the presence of expired flavors in the storage area and lack of records for filter changes.

Similarly, two papadom factories in Peer Colony Musa Pak, Muzaffargarh road, were fined Rs 70,000 for using non-traceable open colors in production, lacking records for oil changes, and improper storage of raw materials.

Additionally, two tea stalls in Ghanta Ghar Chowk and Northern Bypass Multan were fined Rs 40,000 for the presence of dead insects in freezers and for not having workers' medical certificates.

A grocery store on Mitro road, Mailsi, was fined Rs 15,000 for having expired food in stock. Moreover, three food points in Khanewal were collectively fined Rs 15,000 for poor cleanliness, failure to comply with given instructions, and lack of water analysis reports. These actions were taken at Adda Mehr Shah, Awan Chowk, and Cinema Road in Khanewal.

In Mian Channu, a fine of Rs 6,000 was imposed for finding a lack of fat and natural nutrients in milk. Furthermore, two bakeries on Jalalpur Road were fined Rs 10,000 for spider webs found in the processing area and for not covering food properly. A meat shop in Pathan Wala, Lodhran, was fined Rs 5,000 for lacking sales records and poor cleanliness.

