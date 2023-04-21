UrduPoint.com

PFA Fines Nine Food Points During Eid Special Drive

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday fined nine food points during its Eid special inspection operation at Lorry Adda, Railway Station and Bus terminals on Friday.

The PFA spokesman told media here that the drive aimed at ensuring the availability of quality and safe food for passengers.

During the operation, PFA watchdog's penalized nine food outlets with hefty fines over violations and served warning notices to 17 food business operators (FBOs) for improvement while inspecting 26 food points.

He explained that food authority imposed fine on Hotel Lorry Adda, Hafiz Sweets Laal Kho, Jholay Laal Teki Wala, Sindhi Chicken Biryani, Akbar Shahzad Cold Drink Corner, Haji Hotel, Hafiz Clod Corner and Jholay Laal Pan Shop. Fines were imposed due to selling expired cold drinks and poor cleanliness arrangements, he added.

He said that PFA's special teams would remain in the field for checking food quality during Eid days. PFA would not compromise on the quality of food which was being provided to passengers by FBOs at bus terminals, he said.

