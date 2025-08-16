PFA fines Rs 1m, seals beverages factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement team fined six well-known food industries Rs1 million

and sealed a popular beverages factory during a grand operation here on Saturday.

Under the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, food safety teams inspected a beverages industry, an ice cream factory, coffee and cake production units and an oil mill. During the operation, teams also discarded two maunds of honey, spices and chemicals found unfit for human consumption.

The DG said that unhygienic conditions were observed in the storage and processing areas, where flies, lizards, rats, fungus-infested walls, dirty floors, broken tiles and lack of pest control measures were found. He added that leakages in the ice cream industry were causing contamination of raw material.

He added that expired products were kept in the processing area without a separate designated section, while employees were working without medical and training certificates. He said that the recovery of expired items and poor management in food industries is unacceptable.

The DG said that inspections are being carried out from leading industries to small roadside dhabas in all districts of Punjab. He warned that warnings, fines and temporary closures are no longer sufficient and FIRs will be lodged against those involved in the adulteration mafia. He emphasized that strict action is being taken with all available resources to ensure the provision of quality food for citizens.