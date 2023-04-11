Close
PFA Fines Shopkeeper For Poor Quality Chicken Meat

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 11:30 AM

PFA fines shopkeeper for poor quality chicken meat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority foiled a bid to supply poor-quality chicken meat and imposed a fine on the supplier, during a raid, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, about 150 kilograms of diseased poultry birds were recovered from a shop near Dehli gate.

The PFA team imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the shopkeeper and also disposed of the meat. Similarly, the shop was without the medical certificates of workers and had poor cleanliness arrangements.

According to officials, such meat could cause the spread of disease among citizens.

The persons who were playing havoc with public lives would not be tolerated, they remarked.

