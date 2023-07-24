Open Menu

PFA Fines Shopkeepers For Selling Gutka

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PFA fines shopkeepers for selling Gutka

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority fined five shopkeepers for selling "Gutka" (betel quid) during raids at Karampur and Maitla Chowk, on Monday.

According to official sources, the team disposed off 950 sachets of betel quid.

The government has strictly banned the sale of the betel quid.

It causes cancer in the mouth and throat. The youngsters should keep themselves away from Gutka, said an official of PFA. The shopkeepers, most of the drink corners were fined Rs 25,000 by the PFA.

