PFA fines various food points in different cities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified inspections across various districts and the food safety teams are conducting rigorous inspections at restaurants, sweet shops, bakeries, and drink corners during Sehri and Iftar hours.

During the latest operations in Multan, Khanewal, and Vehari, authorities imposed heavy fines and confiscated 25 kg of prohibited and substandard ingredients, along with 30 liters of expired cold drinks. A food point at Vehari road was fined Rs. 25,000 for storing expired food colors and having dead insects in freezers.

A samosa production unit at Behari colony was penalized Rs. 40,000 for using untraceable ingredients and failing to use clean water in food processing.

Two well-known hotels faced Rs.

80,000 in fines due to poor hygiene, uncovered food, expired items, and pest infestations in the kitchen area.

In Kabirwala, three grocery stores were fined Rs. 55,000 for selling expired tea, gutka, and China slt.

A bakery production unit was fined Rs. 30,000 for an infested storage area and using open food colors in bakery products.

In Mailsi, a drinks and pan shop was fined Rs. 7,000 for selling expired cold drinks and confectionery items. A sweets and bakery shop was penalized Rs. 30,000 for using open food colors in their products.

A restaurant faced a Rs. 25,000 fine for lacking workers' medical certificates and not maintaining oil change records.

A hotel at Luddan road Burawala was fined Rs. 20,000 for poor hygiene conditions.