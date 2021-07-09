PFA foils a bid of supplying dead chicken

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) foiled a bid of supplying dead chicken in city and suburb areas during a special raid conducted in Dehli Gate area here on Friday.

The Meat Safety team of PFA under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Waqar-Ul-Hassan on a tip off, raided Dehli Gate area and captured a mini-truck loaded with dead chicken which was going to be supplied at different areas of city and suburb areas.

The team took two and a half mound dead chicken into custody and later, disposed off the dead chicken.

The team also took the mini-truck registration no PAF-762 into custody.

DG Punjab Food Authority said in a statement that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk through their illegal businesses.He warned the people involved in the sale of dead chicken to avoid this practice otherwise,strict legal action would be taken against them.