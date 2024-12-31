PFA Foils Attempt To Supply Dead Chickens In Khanewal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday discarded 2980 kilograms of dead chickens intended for delivery to local poultry shops and fast-food outlets.
According to spokesperson,the PFA team intercepted a vehicle near Lahore Mor.During inspection,it was revealed that a van was carrying 2980-kg of dead chickens.The team disposed of the unhygienic meat at a dumping site.
A warning notice was issued to the supplier.
Director General PFA, Asim Javed, emphasized the strict prohibition on the transportation and sale of dead chickens, stating, "Such practices are not only illegal but also pose serious health risks to the public.
The authority would take strict action against those involved in such activities."
He urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious food-related activities by calling the PFA helpline at 1223. "Ensuring food safety is a collective responsibility, and public cooperation is vital to our mission," he added.
Recent Stories
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024
Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne
Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach
Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31
Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..
Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA foils attempt to supply dead chickens in Khanewal2 minutes ago
-
250-kg dead meat wasted12 minutes ago
-
3 killed as car plunged into deep trench22 minutes ago
-
SHRC, Musawi joined hands to protect & promote women’s marriage rights22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on checkpost in DI Khan, expresses solidarity with victims' families22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 10.6 kg hashish22 minutes ago
-
Renowned poet, writer Altaf Hussain Hali remembered on his death anniversary52 minutes ago
-
CIA officials thwart daylight robbery bid1 hour ago
-
PM’s economic reforms package to boost growth, improve lives: Tarar1 hour ago
-
UNFPA, SoLF conclude transformative 'Hifazat' theatre workshops1 hour ago
-
Former GB CM sentenced to 34 years in prison by ATC2 hours ago
-
Body recovered from canal2 hours ago