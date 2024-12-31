Open Menu

PFA Foils Attempt To Supply Dead Chickens In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday discarded 2980 kilograms of dead chickens intended for delivery to local poultry shops and fast-food outlets.

According to spokesperson,the PFA team intercepted a vehicle near Lahore Mor.During inspection,it was revealed that a van was carrying 2980-kg of dead chickens.The team disposed of the unhygienic meat at a dumping site.

A warning notice was issued to the supplier.

Director General PFA, Asim Javed, emphasized the strict prohibition on the transportation and sale of dead chickens, stating, "Such practices are not only illegal but also pose serious health risks to the public.

The authority would take strict action against those involved in such activities."

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious food-related activities by calling the PFA helpline at 1223. "Ensuring food safety is a collective responsibility, and public cooperation is vital to our mission," he added.

