PFA Foils Attempt To Supply Fake Drinks In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) successfully thwarted an attempt to supply counterfeit carbonated drinks to the citizens, and seized a huge quantity of fake raw material from a beverage production unit located in Sharifpura.

During the raid, the authorities seized and destroyed 700 litres of the spurious solution. However, the suspect managed to escape before being apprehended. The PFA teams also confiscated 300 empty bottles, 5 cylinders, 5 drums, 3 machines, pumps, caps, counterfeit labels, 16 bottles of flavoring agents, and 2 tons of sugar, along with other prohibited substances.

According to the Director General of the Food Authority, Asim Javed, the fake unit was producing counterfeit bottles using open dyes, chemicals, and contaminated tap water.

The operation involved labeling these bottles with counterfeit branding of popular companies, preparing them for distribution to various shops and restaurants in Lahore.

Asim Javed further noted that the timely intervention of PFA's vigilance teams exposed this illicit operation. The unit was found in extremely unhygienic conditions, with insect-infested floors, cobweb-covered walls, and swarms of flies.

The DG highlighted that the spurious solution was stored in non-food grade drums, which is against the regulations. The mixture, made from harmful chemicals, flavors, and dyes, poses significant risks to the liver and kidneys. He also mentioned that the counterfeit packaging closely mimicked genuine labels, making it difficult for ordinary consumers to distinguish between the fake and real products.

