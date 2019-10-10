PFA foils attempt to supply hazardous meat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) ::Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Wednesday led an operation and recovered 500kg meat of dead animal which was being carried to Lahore from Kasur for selling purpose.

According to PFA spokesperson, meat safety team raided vehicle number (LET-7214) and recovered a dead animal.

Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that the dead animal, killed by disease, was being carried to Lahore to prepare meat. However, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot.

DG PFA stated that dead animal was rushed to dumping area for discarding as per eco-friendly policy.

He said that on the directions of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, PFA was regularly taking action against this mafia for the provision of safe food.