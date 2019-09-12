UrduPoint.com
PFA Foils Attempt To Supply Over 8,100 Ltr Hazardous Oil

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

PFA foils attempt to supply over 8,100 ltr hazardous oil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) during an operation caught a truck loaded with used oil with its crew in the metropolis on Thursday.

The PFA team recovered 8,100 liters used hazardous oil which was being carried on a truck (LOD 6670) in 45 drums.

A week ago, the PFA team had caught a group of used oil seller and inquired them further information about other groups.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said the authority had foiled such an attempt to supply hazardous oil in Gujrat while it was also to be supplied to different restaurants.

He said the PFA team further investigating the supply chain and unveil faces of the mafia. He added that used oil extracted from animal filths was most dangerous for human health as it caused several fatal diseases.

Recovered hazardous used oil would be handed over to bio-diesel Company.

According to the PFA laws and regulations, this kind of oil can only be used for the preparation of bio-diesel.

