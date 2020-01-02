UrduPoint.com
PFA Foils Bid To Supply 24,580 Litres Hazardous Oil

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:20 AM

PFA foils bid to supply 24,580 litres hazardous oil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday caught four vehicles fully loaded with 24,580 litres dirty oil which was being carried from different areas of Punjab to Lahore for selling.

The authority foiled an attempt to supply of germs-infested oil to local shops in the provincial metropolis, upon the tip-off of vigilance cell.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon in Lahore by placing pickets at Saggian Bridge and Babu Sabu Chowk while one truck was taken into custody from Harappa Toll Plaza.

Irfan Memon said that hazardous oil extracted from animals' fat and filth was supplied to hotels and local shopkeepers after mixing in used/rancid oil which caused health problems for consumers.

He further said that extracted oil from animal fat could only be used in biodiesel.

Punjab Food Authority was utilizing all available resources to make successful the "Healthy Punjab" mission of Punjab Government, he said and added that food business operators who cheated in the food business deserved harsh punishments.

