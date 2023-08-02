PFA foils dead chicken supply, lodges FIR

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled an attempt to supply 8,651kg of dead chicken in Lahore while taking timely action against the supplier on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled an attempt to supply 8,651kg of dead chicken in Lahore while taking timely action against the supplier on Wednesday.

Punjab police have registered a case against the accused named Asif over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations on the complaint of PFA. This was informed by PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar in a press statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said that acting on a tip-off, the food safety team placed a picket on Sheikhupura Road and caught a truck (LES-2700) loaded with more than 215.37 maunds of dead chicken meanwhile, the supplier failed to present the necessary record to the officials at the spot.

He said that the recovered dead chickens were badly affected by various diseases including lungs and eyes, later discarded.

He added that the consumption of dead chickens causes various diseases of stomach, liver and intestines.

Raja Jahangir said the provincial food regulatory body is taking all possible measures to ensure the provision of healthy, safe and hygienic meat in the market. He further said that strict action will be taken against the enemies of public health as per the PFA rules.

He warned that meat shops should ensure the sale of healthy chicken meat otherwise lawbreakers would be dealt with strictly. Further, he advised people to buy fresh meat rather than chicken slaughtered earlier.

He appealed to the masses to inform PFA on its Facebook page and helpline number 1223 in case of witnessed the sale of substandard food.