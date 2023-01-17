PFA Food Expo Plus 2023 to be held in February

In a bid to promote safe and healthy food culture for a vibrant food economy in Pakistan, the Punjab Food Authority in collaboration with stakeholders is going to hold a 3-day "Food Expo Plus 2023" at Expo Center Lahore from 10th to 12th February

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :In a bid to promote safe and healthy food culture for a vibrant food economy in Pakistan, the Punjab Food Authority in collaboration with stakeholders is going to hold a 3-day "Food Expo Plus 2023" at Expo Center Lahore from 10th to 12th February.

In this regard, a logo unveiling ceremony of the PFAFE+2023 was held at PFA Headquarters, Lahore attended by PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana and former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed.

The Expo 2023 will be attended by government officials, representatives of the chamber of commerce and industry, local and international leaders, halal meat exporters, farmers, retailers, distributors, exporters, food processors and manufacturers.

On the occasion, PFA DG Muddassir Malik said that "PFAFE+2023" will gather the local food business operators and bigwigs of the food industry to discuss the business strategies and leadership styles along with trends shaping the food industry and economic landscape of Pakistan and the rest of the world.

Further, the EXPO 2023 will also provide an opportunity to interact with food industrialists and buyers outside and inside Pakistan under one roof to share their ideas and thoughts in accordance with international food safety standards.

He said that PFA is an administrative arm of the Government of Punjab which aims to ensure food safety, quality and standardization of food products in Punjab as well as develop an integrated and effective regulatory framework for Pakistan.

In addition to its mandatory regulatory activity, PFA consistently encourages and promotes the food industry to adopt international food standards and best practices, he said.

He further said that as part of community service and social responsibility, PFA has been constantly working at bringing together all the stakeholders to interact and learn from each other for a better and safer food culture and consumer awareness.