PFA Food Safety Team Attacked In Lahore, FIRs Lodged

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:48 PM

PFA food safety team attacked in Lahore, FIRs lodged

Some people allegedly involved in adulteration of milk attacked a food safety team of the Punjab Food Authority in Chak 71-D of Pakpattan on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Some people allegedly involved in adulteration of milk attacked a food safety team of the Punjab Food Authority in Chak 71-D of Pakpattan on Wednesday.

The PFA team was also beaten up and made hostage by the adulterators on the sopt.

After the incident, Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider and Director Vigilance reached the spot and called the police.

Later, after the police intervention, the hostage team was got released after four hours.

The owner of the unit identified as Dr Khalid who along with other accomplices fled while a case has been registered.

The PFA team said Dr Khaild not only used to manufacture adulterated milk but was also involved in producing fake powdered milk.

