PFA gears up crackdown on substandard food outlets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday intensified inspections of food establishments across Lahore,with continuous operations underway to ensure food safety and hygiene standards.

Acting on the directives of Director General(DG) PFA Asim Javed,food safety teams carried out a grand early morning operation in Phase 6,setting up blockades and checking various food points.

During the inspection,14 restaurants and samosa production units were examined.Six of these were fined a total of Rs 240,000 due to poor hygiene and operational standards.

Additionally,PFA checked 66,400 liters of milk, out of which 6,000 liters of adulterated milk were confiscated and safely discarded.

DG PFA Asim Javed stated that action was taken particularly against those using unfit and reused oil for frying, which poses serious health risks.

“Food items prepared in substandard oil can severely affect the stomach and liver,” he warned.

The inspections revealed multiple violations,including the absence of valid medical and training certificates for food handlers,unsanitary kitchen conditions and the presence of pests in storage areas.

Some food products were also found with unauthorized and misleading labels.

He reiterated that the Punjab Food Authority was operating under a zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration and fraud and food safety teams are working round-the-clock to eliminate health hazards posed by negligent food businesses.

DG Asim said that the crackdown will continue across the province to ensure safe and hygienic food for the public.