PFA holds awareness session

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority, in collaboration with Nutrition International and under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Sargodha Muhammad Shahbaz Sarwar, arranged an awareness session on edible oil.

Muhammad Irfan, Zonal Manager, Edible Oil Fortification NI, and Amna Nazarat, Principal school PFA Sargodha, delivered lectures. The key objectives of the session were to raise awareness about the edible oil fortification program and sensitize traders and consumers on unrefined and loose oil and highlight the initiatives and efforts of the Punjab Food Authority in promoting food safety and quality standards.