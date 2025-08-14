Open Menu

PFA Holds Dignified Flag Hoisting Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 11:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the entire nation and organised a dignified flag hoisting ceremony at its headquarters.

On the occasion, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed hoisted the national flag and cut a cake along with officers and staff members.

The Director General said, "August 14 is not just a day of celebration, but also a day to set a new direction, renew our commitment and unite as a responsible nation." He said that the PFA expresses its love for Pakistan and reaffirms its commitment to building a safe, healthy and adulteration free society.

He has requested to the public to identify the adulteration mafia and support the PFA in realising the dream of a safe Punjab. “Together, we will build an adulteration-free, healthy Punjab and a healthy Pakistan, 'Insha Allah',” he added.

