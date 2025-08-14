PFA Holds Dignified Flag Hoisting Ceremony
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 11:07 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the entire nation and organised a dignified flag hoisting ceremony at its headquarter
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the entire nation and organised a dignified flag hoisting ceremony at its headquarters.
On the occasion, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed hoisted the national flag and cut a cake along with officers and staff members.
The Director General said, "August 14 is not just a day of celebration, but also a day to set a new direction, renew our commitment and unite as a responsible nation." He said that the PFA expresses its love for Pakistan and reaffirms its commitment to building a safe, healthy and adulteration free society.
He has requested to the public to identify the adulteration mafia and support the PFA in realising the dream of a safe Punjab. “Together, we will build an adulteration-free, healthy Punjab and a healthy Pakistan, 'Insha Allah',” he added.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims
UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days
Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder
FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq
Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) celebrates Independence Day, ..
PFA holds dignified flag hoisting ceremony
Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings to Pakistan
Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal
78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celebrated in New Delhi
Flag hoisting ceremony held at SNGPL Head Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder2 minutes ago
-
FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq2 minutes ago
-
Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal2 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq victory ..2 minutes ago
-
PFA holds dignified flag hoisting ceremony3 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings to Pakistan39 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal39 minutes ago
-
78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celebrated in New Delhi39 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at SNGPL Head Office39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s voice resonates globally, foreign investors eye new opportunities: Minister Qaiser Shei ..39 minutes ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin, Auqaf Secy ina ..35 minutes ago
-
Egyptian envoy greets entire nations, leadership on “79th Independence Day”35 minutes ago