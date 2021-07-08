UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Impose Fine On 163 Food Outlets

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

PFA impose fine on 163 food outlets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs 254,000 penalty on 163 food outlets for violating the rules of PFA Act.

According to DG PFA Rifaqat Niswana, over Rs 166,000 fine was imposed on snacks unit, beverages unit, cold storage and restaurants over poor cleanliness conditions.

Another Rs 30,000 fine was imposed on those using prohibited ingredients in preparation of snacks.

Rifaqat Niswana said a number of food business points did not provided the facilities of medical and clean water to its workers.

He stated that fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed on some of the restaurants due to presence of cats in their kitchens besides poor cleanliness conditions of their floors.

A fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed over usage of substandard colours and detergents in food items.

Rifaqat Ali said the food authority was trying hard to ensure provision of pure and healthy food for the masses. He said, they would continue indiscriminate operation against adulteration across the region. He said pure food was the only guarantee for healthy Punjab.

Related Topics

Business Poor Punjab Water Fine

Recent Stories

TECNO successfully concludes the Khunjerab Pass Ph ..

7 seconds ago

England won the toss, opt to bowl first against Pa ..

4 minutes ago

This is women's moment in film, Jodie Foster tells ..

30 minutes ago

UAE is an obvious choice to host COP 28: Nawal Al- ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deat ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.