PFA impose fine on 163 food outlets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs 254,000 penalty on 163 food outlets for violating the rules of PFA Act.

According to DG PFA Rifaqat Niswana, over Rs 166,000 fine was imposed on snacks unit, beverages unit, cold storage and restaurants over poor cleanliness conditions.

Another Rs 30,000 fine was imposed on those using prohibited ingredients in preparation of snacks.

Rifaqat Niswana said a number of food business points did not provided the facilities of medical and clean water to its workers.

He stated that fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed on some of the restaurants due to presence of cats in their kitchens besides poor cleanliness conditions of their floors.

A fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed over usage of substandard colours and detergents in food items.

Rifaqat Ali said the food authority was trying hard to ensure provision of pure and healthy food for the masses. He said, they would continue indiscriminate operation against adulteration across the region. He said pure food was the only guarantee for healthy Punjab.