PFA impose penalties on food businesses amid violations

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed penalties on different small scale businesses dealing in varied food items on charge of violating pure food rules in Muzaffargarh district, PFA spokesman said on Monday.

PFA teams inspected many milk shops, fish shops, hotels, and distributors of packed food products, the PFA spokesman said adding that a sum of Rs 20,000 fine was imposed on two milk shops on charge of poor cleanliness and absence of medical certificates of workers in Kot Addu.

A fish shop owner faced Rs 14000 fine on charge of keeping fish in an unclean refrigerator while a hotelier faced Rs 14000 fine on using substandard and non-traceable spices in cooked food.

A distributor faced Rs 10,000 fine on charge of keeping food on floor during packing at Khair Pur Chowk in Ali Pur. DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said that PFA will continue its operations against violators to ensure supply of quality food to people.

