PFA imposed fine RS 12,0000 for adulteration dairy productions in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The dairy safety teams of Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday fined Rs 1,20000 and disposed of 9000 liters adulterated mill.

According to PFA spokesman, the PFA teams in its ongoing crackdown against dairy production, inspected the different shops in the city and checked quality of the Cheese and dairy mill The PFA team found 12 shopkeepers involved in selling adulterated cheese in which different chemicals were used for its preparations.

The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 12,0000 and also disposed of 9000 liters adulterated milk.

The DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that crackdown against the milk shops would continue without any discrimination.

