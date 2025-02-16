Open Menu

PFA Imposed Over Rs1.2m Fine On 41 Food Points Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PFA imposed over Rs1.2m fine on 41 food points last week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown on substandard and unhygienic food practices, ensuring public health.

Under the leadership of Director of Operations Zubair Ahmed Ijaz, inspection teams conducted extensive checks across snack units, restaurants, bakeries, and other food points. According to the latest weekly performance report, 41 food outlets were fined a total of Rs. 1.248 million for violating food safety regulations.

Over 126 liters of expired cold drinks, 100 kg prohibited and expired ingredients, 40 kg substandard Sohan Halwa, and 5 kg unsafe meat were confiscated and disposed of.

A water plant's production was halted after its water sample failed quality tests.

Several papad factories faced heavy fines for using low-quality materials and failing to maintain hygiene standards. Grocery stores and drink corners were penalized for selling expired cold drinks.

Sweet shops and bakeries were targeted for using unauthorized food colors and prohibited ingredients in their products. Restaurants were fined for using China salt and unregulated spices in their food.

Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, said that the use of substandard food ingredients poses serious health risks to both children and adults. He emphasized that strict action will be taken against those endangering public health in the name of the food business.

