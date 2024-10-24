Open Menu

PFA Imposed Rs 150,000 Fine Over Violations

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PFA imposed Rs 150,000 fine over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its mission to improve food quality across the province.

In a significant crackdown here on Thursday,the PFA teams inspected three 'papad' factories, a water plant, and a juice plant. During the raids, 600 liters of substandard beverages and 45 kilograms of expired ingredients were destroyed.

A significant quantity of low-quality papad, packaging materials, and machinery was also confiscated.

Two papad factories were fined Rs 150,000, while registered FIR against one of them.

The DG Punjab Food Authority stated that food adulteration, especially in products meant for children,was a serious crime, and strict actions will continue against those compromising public health.

Related Topics

Punjab Water FIR

Recent Stories

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

12 minutes ago
 IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

1 hour ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

2 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

3 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

14 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

14 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

14 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan