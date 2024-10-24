PFA imposed Rs 150,000 fine over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its mission to improve food quality across the province.

In a significant crackdown here on Thursday,the PFA teams inspected three 'papad' factories, a water plant, and a juice plant. During the raids, 600 liters of substandard beverages and 45 kilograms of expired ingredients were destroyed.

A significant quantity of low-quality papad, packaging materials, and machinery was also confiscated.

Two papad factories were fined Rs 150,000, while registered FIR against one of them.

The DG Punjab Food Authority stated that food adulteration, especially in products meant for children,was a serious crime, and strict actions will continue against those compromising public health.