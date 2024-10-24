PFA Imposed Rs 150,000 Fine Over Violations
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its mission to improve food quality across the province.
In a significant crackdown here on Thursday,the PFA teams inspected three 'papad' factories, a water plant, and a juice plant. During the raids, 600 liters of substandard beverages and 45 kilograms of expired ingredients were destroyed.
A significant quantity of low-quality papad, packaging materials, and machinery was also confiscated.
Two papad factories were fined Rs 150,000, while registered FIR against one of them.
The DG Punjab Food Authority stated that food adulteration, especially in products meant for children,was a serious crime, and strict actions will continue against those compromising public health.
Recent Stories
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Monica Jacobsen’s Meeting with Federal Secretary for Ministry of H ..9 minutes ago
-
Seven Mepco employees demoted over negligence12 minutes ago
-
Seven dacoits held, weapons recovered21 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to commence from Oct 28 in Lodhran21 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat in pursuit of region's development: Fawad Rabbani22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to use machinery to improve cleanliness system22 minutes ago
-
Youth murdered in Haydria Chowk22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 232 kg drugs32 minutes ago
-
Installation of safe city cameras starts in city32 minutes ago
-
Polio case reported from Darra Adamkhel41 minutes ago
-
Former Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi criticizes PTI's hypocrisy42 minutes ago
-
Those who accused US of conspiracy, now begging for its help: Barrister Aqeel42 minutes ago