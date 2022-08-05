UrduPoint.com

PFA Imposed Rs 4mln Fine On 340 Food Outlets In July

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams imposed Rs 4 million fine on 340 food outlets in the district during July 2022.

According to sources, the PFA teams got registered cases against 24 persons under the Food Authority Act-2011 and closed production on temporary basis at 21 points till improvement.

The teams held 2,228 inspections in various areas of the district and seized 54,307 packets of prohibited Gutka, 40,028-kg substandard 'Achar' and 'Murabba'. They also dumped 22,817-litre substandard juices and 3,295-litre loose and poor quality cooking oil. Besides, the teams discarded 7,735-kg meat of sick animals and 794-kg ketchup, 1,033-kg sweets and bakery items.

The teams also responded to 76 complaints under the law immediately during the month.

