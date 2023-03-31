PFA imposes emergency prohibition orders on 2 food units

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped production of two food manufacturing units over multiple violations of the law during a raid carried out under the supervision of additional director operations in Lahore.

A spokesperson for the PFA said that the production of manufacturing units would remain suspended till further orders. He said that emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) were imposed on a bakery on Multan Road and a snacks unit in Samanabad Town for using prohibited items in preparation of food and preserved food in the non-food grade drums.

He said that the PFA team also witnessed smoking and worst condition of hygiene in the processing area. Further, the authority imposed a fine on a food point for failing to meet the food safety standards. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates, he said.

The spokesperson said citizens could complain about violation of the food safety rules, adulteration mafia and unhygienic food points on the 1223 helpline of the PFA.