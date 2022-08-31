PFA imposes EPO on marriage hall

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday stopped production of food items in a marriage hall over violations while carrying out an inspection drive against marriage halls in Shalimar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday stopped production of food items in a marriage hall over violations while carrying out an inspection drive against marriage halls in Shalimar Town.

The PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the purpose of the operation was to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food to the wedding ceremonies, adding that the PFA watchdogs had thoroughly examined the food quality, hygiene issues and food safety standards in a daylong operation.

He said that a team of PFA raided a marriage hall and stopped its production till rectification by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO).

He said that PFA took action against the marriage hall for doing business without acquiring the food license and medical certificates from the competent authority.

The DG PFA said that the purpose of the license was to bring the food business under the jurisdiction of PFA and keep check and balance on it. "The provincial food regulatory body will not allow anyone to violate the Punjab Pure Food Regulations at any cost", he added.