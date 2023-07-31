Open Menu

PFA Imposes EPO On Water Filtration Plants

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production of a water filtration plant over quality parameters during a raid on Abbott Road, here on Monday

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority has imposed an emergency prohibition order (EPO) till rectification.

He said that the authority took action against water unit after proving the presence of coliform bacteria in the water during laboratory tests and for failing to present the record of filter change.

He said that microbiologically contaminated drinking water caused diseases such as hepatitis, diarrhoea, dysentery and cholera.

He requested people to join hands with the PFA against adulteration mafia to root outadulteration from Punjab. If you saw adulterated items being made somewhere, report itto PFA on its 1223 helpline, he added.

