PFA Imposes Fine, Issues Notices To 13 Factories

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Monday imposed heavy fine and issued warning notices to 13 factories for bringing improvement to numerous food business operators (FBOs) while inspecting the juice pulp manufacturing units in Punjab.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that fines were imposed on various pulp production units for utilising rotten fruits and vegetables, adding that there was poor condition of storage system and cleanliness arrangements over there.

Rafaqat Ali said the PFA had been conducting raids regularly, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, to ensure quality of food.

More Stories From Pakistan

