PFA Imposes Fine Of Rs 100,000 On Two Stores
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 07:15 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority(PFA), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets on Wednesday, imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on two outlets for violating the rules of the PFA Act.
The Department spokesman told media that PFA teams, during a routine inspection, checked two food marts at Behria Phase 8 and Mankiyala stop, Kalar Syeda road and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on both for selling expired products.
The teams discarded 347 litres of expired drinks and 100 kg of expired products on the spot.
He further said that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure the provision of hygienic food to the residents.
