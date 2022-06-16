UrduPoint.com

PFA Imposes Fine On 16 Food Points

Published June 16, 2022

PFA imposes fine on 16 food points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday launched a crackdown on shopkeepers and food points selling substandard food to people.

According to a spokesperson, a food safety team, led by Deputy Director Sargodha Shehbaz Sarwar, visited different eateries and milk sale points and imposed fine on 16 shops for selling unhygienic eatables and commodities to people.

Rs 78,000 fine was collectively imposed on Naveed milk shop, Nouman merchant, Tabassam dairy shop, Iqbal meat, Sultan sweets, Tahir meat shop, Rizwan sweets, Riaz dry milk shop, Chatha chaska point at Satellite Town area.

