PFA imposes fine on 45 food points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched on Monday a crackdown on shopkeepers and food points selling substandard food to people.

According to a spokesperson, a food safety team, led by Deputy Director Sargodha Shehbaz Sarwar, visited different eateries and milk sale points and imposed fine on 45 food points for selling unhygienic eatables and commodities to people and five milk carrying vehicles.

Rs 511,000 fine was collectively imposed on Qalander Milk Shop, Nouman Merchant, Abdul Khaliq Kiryana Store, Rana Kiryana Store, Joiya Milk Shop, Hafiz Milk, Yogurt Shop, Alkaram Sweets, Safdar Chicken Biryani Shop, Ali Beef Shop and others.

The team has also got registered cases against owners of 10 food units, he added.