PFA Imposes Fine On 50 Canteens Of Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

LAHORE, Oct 24(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) ::Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday carried out a special inspection drive to check food safety standards and quality at hospital canteens across Punjab.

In this connection, the food safety teams thoroughly examined 264 canteens of different Teaching Hospitals, DHQs, THQs and healthcare centres in 36 districts of Punjab.

While, the authority penalized Food business Operators (FBOs) of 50 canteens with heavy fines and served warning notices for improvement to 154 over non-compliance with the food regulations.

Out of 164, the teams inspected 54 canteens in Lahore Zone, 154 in Rawalpindi, 29 in Multan and 27 in Muzaffargarh Zone.

PFA Director General Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that the purpose of the inspection was ensuring the provision of healthy and safe food to patients and their attendants, as well as the general public.

He said that the action was taken against violator FBOs over the worst condition of hygiene, failure to produce medicals of workers, usage of adulterated milk and other matters related to health.

