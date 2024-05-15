PFA Imposes Fine On Bakeries On Expired Items
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 11:13 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on various food points over expired food items and poor cleanliness during a special crackdown launched on Wednesday
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on various food points over expired food items and poor cleanliness during a special crackdown launched on Wednesday.
According to PFA sources, the food safety teams launched a crackdown against the shopkeepers involved in adulteration and checked the quality of food items and cleanliness at various shops.
The teams imposed heavy fine of various shops and also disposed of 10 litre unhygienic drinks and 2800 litre polluted waters.
The PFA teams warned shopkeepers to improve the quality of food and cleanliness otherwise stern action would be taken against them.
