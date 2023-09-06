PFA imposes fine on eight eateries for food safety violations

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :In a resolute crackdown on food safety violations, Punjab Food Authority officials in Dera Ghazi Khan Division have imposed heavy fines on several food shops, here on Wednesday. Two hotels in Kot Addu were fined for storing food in unsanitary freezers and failing to provide medical certificates for their workers. A milk shop in Muzaffargarh faced a hefty fine of Rs 10,000 for the shocking presence of dead bees in the milk, along with a lack of sales records.

Furthermore, in Cattle Market Rajanpur, three spice vendors were penalized for selling adulterated spices in open containers.

Notably, two bakeries in Ejaz Sarwar Colony, New Vegetable Mandi Rajanpur, were fined Rs 25,000 for violating hygiene regulations.

DG Punjab Food Authority, Raja Jahangir Anwar, emphasized that there would be no leniency for those jeopardizing public health. He urged citizens to report food safety concerns to the Punjab Food Authority helpline at 1223, emphasizing that these actions aim to protect the well-being of the community.