UrduPoint.com

PFA Imposes Fine On Eight Food Points

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PFA imposes fine on eight food points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine on eight food points and five milk-carrying vehicles over violating rules and regulations of the authority.

According to the food authority officials, a team conducted raids at Sial Store, Marhaba Sweets, Malik General Store, Super Fast Sweets and Bakers, Ahmad Food Point and Malik Shop, etc and imposed Rs 78,000 fine on them.

Meanwhile, five vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined Rs 16,000 during an inspection by the food safety teams.

The teams also got registered cases against Insaaf Dairy, Mumtaz Milk Collection and Sanaullah Milk Collection centers.

The teams also wasted 140 liters of milk, 5-kg sweets and 3-kg substandard spices whilenotices were served to 148 owners of food points.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicles

Recent Stories

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

2 hours ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

2 hours ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

3 hours ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.