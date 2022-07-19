PFA imposes fine on eight food points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine on eight food points and five milk-carrying vehicles over violating rules and regulations of the authority.

According to the food authority officials, a team conducted raids at Sial Store, Marhaba Sweets, Malik General Store, Super Fast Sweets and Bakers, Ahmad Food Point and Malik Shop, etc and imposed Rs 78,000 fine on them.

Meanwhile, five vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined Rs 16,000 during an inspection by the food safety teams.

The teams also got registered cases against Insaaf Dairy, Mumtaz Milk Collection and Sanaullah Milk Collection centers.

The teams also wasted 140 liters of milk, 5-kg sweets and 3-kg substandard spices whilenotices were served to 148 owners of food points.