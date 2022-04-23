UrduPoint.com

PFA Imposes Fine On Four Restaurants

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 08:11 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of five famous cafes and imposed fines on four restaurants in posh areas for failing to meet the food safety standards and quality parameters

Under the ongoing anti-adulteration campaign, raids were conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon at Mall 1, Main Boulevard Gulberg and MM Alam Road.

The DG said the PFA imposed emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) on Second Cup, Mocca Coffee, Ganache Caf, Shagaf and Sashas to stop their production till further order.

He said the PFA took action against these big cafs for using fungus-infested bread, bun, substandard cheese and inferior quality ingredients.

Apart from that, food points failed to take satisfactory preventative measures to control pests, however, an abundance of cockroaches was witnessed in the kitchen during the raids, he added.

Similarly, Caf Aylanto, Mandarin Kitchen, Caf Zouk and Salt n Pepper were penalized with hefty fines over unsatisfactory arrangements regarding food safety and hygiene.

Jadoon said that the purpose of a special anti-adulteration campaign was to ensure quality, safety and standard in food during Ramadan. He said the PFA had been ensuring the implementation of a uniform policy for food industry from day first without any discrimination, whatever it was small or big.

He further said the PFA would continue to take action against those food businesses which provided substandard food quality or did not follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

