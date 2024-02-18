PFA Imposes Fine On Ghee Factory, Four Food Outlets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Punjab Food Department imposed a fine of Rs 245,000 on different production units for using poor-quality ingredients and ignoring cleanliness measures.
According to official sources, a ghee factory, situated in Fatehpur was fined Rs 100,000.
The owner was found selling ghee without registration and the ghee was prepared and stored in poor-quality tanks, completely ignoring cleanliness.
The sample of the ghee was also sent to the laboratory.
Another owner of a school- canteen was fined Rs 50,000 in Alipur at Jhang Road whereas, Rs 50,000 fine was imposed on the administration of a hotel for using poor-quality ghee.
A pizza point and another food outlet at Taleery Street also underwent fines of amounts Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.
