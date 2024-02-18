Open Menu

PFA Imposes Fine On Ghee Factory, Four Food Outlets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PFA imposes fine on ghee factory, four food outlets

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Punjab Food Department imposed a fine of Rs 245,000 on different production units for using poor-quality ingredients and ignoring cleanliness measures.

According to official sources, a ghee factory, situated in Fatehpur was fined Rs 100,000.

The owner was found selling ghee without registration and the ghee was prepared and stored in poor-quality tanks, completely ignoring cleanliness.

The sample of the ghee was also sent to the laboratory.

Another owner of a school- canteen was fined Rs 50,000 in Alipur at Jhang Road whereas, Rs 50,000 fine was imposed on the administration of a hotel for using poor-quality ghee.

A pizza point and another food outlet at Taleery Street also underwent fines of amounts Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

Related Topics

Punjab Hotel Fine Road Fatehpur Jhang Alipur

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field fir ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field first against Quetta Gladiators

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

16 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

16 hours ago
Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

16 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

16 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

16 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

16 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

16 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan