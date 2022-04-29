UrduPoint.com

PFA Imposes Fine On Two Eateries

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed hefty fines on two eateries and served warning notices for improvement to a food business operator (FBO) while carrying out an operation at Food Street located between Fort Road and Roshnai Gate of the Walled City of Lahore.

PFA DG Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food authority imposed emergency prohibition orders on Riwaj and Andaz Restaurants for failing to meet hygienic working environment and using substandard ingredients in the preparation of food dishes.

Similarly, the food safety teams penalized Arif Chatkhara, and Haveli Restaurant at Food Street over worst condition of hygiene.

Meanwhile, Shahi Bawarchi Khana was served with a warning notice to improve the arrangements, he added.

He said that the operation of the food authority was being continued to ensure the provision of quality food to the citizens at the time of Sehr and Iftar.

He said the provincial food regulatory body was strictly monitoring the food quality, hygiene and food safety standards from small food points to big manufacturers of the food.

