UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Imposes Fine On Various Food Outlets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:41 AM

PFA imposes fine on various food outlets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams on Friday imposed fine of Rs 60,000 on various food outlets over violation of health laws.

The teams checked quality and cleanliness arrangements at several food outlets and sealed a pan-shop.

The PFA fined the food points over various violations including non-producing of medical fitness certificates of workers and selling substandard food items.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine

Recent Stories

Sibtain Khan resigns from Forest Ministry followin ..

2 minutes ago

Mawra Hocane meets Rishi Kapoor in New York

12 minutes ago

France's 'wolf brigade': Alps guards with licence ..

24 minutes ago

Transnistria Interested in Peaceful Course of Even ..

24 minutes ago

KP govt’s social media team live streams press c ..

38 minutes ago

Bauers becomes first Indian to hit for cycle in 3 ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.