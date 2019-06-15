PFA imposes fine on various food outlets

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams on Friday imposed fine of Rs 60,000 on various food outlets over violation of health laws.

The teams checked quality and cleanliness arrangements at several food outlets and sealed a pan-shop.

The PFA fined the food points over various violations including non-producing of medical fitness certificates of workers and selling substandard food items.