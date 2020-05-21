PFA imposes fine Rs 318,000 on 60 food outlets for using substandard material

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed a fine Rs318,000 on food outlets for using substandard material in manufacturing of different food items

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed a fine Rs318,000 on food outlets for using substandard material in manufacturing of different food items.

According to official sources, PFA teams visited 314 shops. During the inspection, PFA teams served notices to 242 shops and warned them of stern action if they couldn't improve quality of material being used in manufacturing of different food items.

Punjab Food Authority DG Irfan Memon stated that 60 shops were fined during inspection.

He stated the campaign to discourage use of poor quality material in food items would be expedited especially during the Eid days. Nobody will be allowed to play havoc with lives of people by selling poor quality food items.

Poor quality material use in food items causes health problems especially cardiac issues, stomach and pancreas etc. He also advised people to prefer homemade food items especially during Eid days. He reiterated that PFA would continue to take action as per law against the violators.