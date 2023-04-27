PFA imposes fines on 1,107 food points during Eid special inspection campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) penalized 1,107 food points with hefty fines and served warning notices to 5,266 eateries for improvement while inspecting 6,347 food outlets during the Eid special inspection campaign.

According to PFA spokesman, the food safety teams examined 2,542 sweets units and imposed fines on 671 units besides serving warning notices for improvement to 1,762 food business operators (FBOs). The authority also slapped 116 food points with hefty fines and issued improvement notices to 1,045 shopkeepers while inspecting 1,432 food points at Bus Stands and Railway Stations.

Moreover, the teams visited 170 food points at motorway rest areas to check the food qualityand food safety standards for commuters. During the inspection campaign, the authority imposedfines on 25 FBOs and issued 130 improvement notices to remove minor issues.