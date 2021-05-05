PFA imposes fines on 263 food points

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams carried out inspection and imposed fines on 263 food points over non-compliance with SOPs, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams carried out inspection and imposed fines on 263 food points over non-compliance with SOPs, on Wednesday.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that 1755 sweets points had been inspected in difference areas of the province and 459 points were served with warning notices over minor violations.

He added food safety teams have discarded 2578 rotten eggs, 1430 litre drinks, 645 litre substandard oil, 100kg unwholesome sweets and loose colors.

In Lahore zone 601, Rawalpindi 595, Multan 360 and in Muzaffargarh 199 production units had been inspected by PFA teams.

The DG said that fines had been imposed on the basis of poor storage, textile colors, artificial flavors and open ended dustbins. Poor storage, use of non-food graded blue drums, broken freezer and uncleanliness are caused hefty fines.

Food business operators were not using food safety kits, rust crockery reuse of oil were also witnessed while inspection.