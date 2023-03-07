UrduPoint.com

PFA Imposes Fines On Hotels For Poor Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PFA imposes fines on hotels for poor arrangements

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of DG Punjab Food Authority Mudassar Riaz Malik, the Punjab Food Authority Attock is actively working to ensure the supply of quality food to the public.

In this regard, the food safety teams of the Attock district inspected several hotels and restaurants on Tuesday.

They imposed hefty fines on hoteliers under the Punjab Food Authority Act for various violations, including the non-availability of medical certificates for inspection works, non-covering of dustbins, poor drainage system, presence of irrelevant things in the working area and poor sanitation arrangements.

On the occasion, the food safety teams also issued guidelines to various businesses for implementing the SOPs.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Malik Riaz Attock

Recent Stories

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achiev ..

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achieve sustainable food security

19 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.