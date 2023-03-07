PFA imposes fines on hotels for poor arrangements

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of DG Punjab Food Authority Mudassar Riaz Malik, the Punjab Food Authority Attock is actively working to ensure the supply of quality food to the public.

In this regard, the food safety teams of the Attock district inspected several hotels and restaurants on Tuesday.

They imposed hefty fines on hoteliers under the Punjab Food Authority Act for various violations, including the non-availability of medical certificates for inspection works, non-covering of dustbins, poor drainage system, presence of irrelevant things in the working area and poor sanitation arrangements.

On the occasion, the food safety teams also issued guidelines to various businesses for implementing the SOPs.