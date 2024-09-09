Open Menu

PFA Imposes Fines On Various Food Points

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PFA imposes fines on various food points

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed heavy fines on various food points

over violating rules in the district.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, the PFA teams carried

out inspections at various food points, including sweets and bakers, kulfi production units,

and dairy shops.

Two bakeries in Basti Nok Wala and Adda Permit were fined Rs 35,000 for storing food

in unhygienic freezers.

Similarly, two milk shops in Basti Kikar Wala and Basti Shorkot Kahror Pacca were

fined Rs 13,000 due to the presence of insects in the storage area.

Moreover, a kulfi production unit near FFC Warehouse, Sacha Kanta, was fined

Rs 7,000 for extremely poor cleanliness standards.

