PFA Imposes Fines On Various Food Points
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed heavy fines on various food points
over violating rules in the district.
Under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, the PFA teams carried
out inspections at various food points, including sweets and bakers, kulfi production units,
and dairy shops.
Two bakeries in Basti Nok Wala and Adda Permit were fined Rs 35,000 for storing food
in unhygienic freezers.
Similarly, two milk shops in Basti Kikar Wala and Basti Shorkot Kahror Pacca were
fined Rs 13,000 due to the presence of insects in the storage area.
Moreover, a kulfi production unit near FFC Warehouse, Sacha Kanta, was fined
Rs 7,000 for extremely poor cleanliness standards.
