PFA Imposes Fines On Various Food Points Over Hygiene Rules Violations

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 07:03 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided against expired food items and imposed heavy fines on various food points over hygiene rules violations.

According to the details, Rs 25,000 fine was imposed on the fast food point near Naaz Cinema Vehari road in Multan for the presence of stale food in the freezer.

Rs 65,000 fine was imposed on three sweets shops on Masoom Shah road, Ahmedabad and Daulat Gate chowk for using rinsed oil in the preparation of sweets, expired bread, dead bees found in sweets and lack of medical and training certificates of workers.

Similarly, Rs 20,000 to a pizza shop in Football Chowk Khanewal for using China salt in food preparation, Rs 15,000 to a tea packing unit at Jahanian bypass for mixing dye color in the leaf, Rs 15,000 to bakers production unit in Pull 114 for bakery items.

A fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed for using spoiled eggs in preparation, presence of expired biscuits.

Apart from this, a restaurant in People's Colony Vehari was fined Rs 25,000 for using rinsed oil in food preparation and a grocery store in Saifan Road Mailsi was fined Rs 10,000 for selling china salt and expired carbonated drinks.

Further, a bakery in Ada Peer Jeevan Lodhran was fined Rs 15,000 for non-compliance with instructions, infestation of insects in the processing area and the presence of substandard ingredients.

Additionally, a fine of Rs 35,000 was imposed on the grocery store and drink corner at the truck stop Dipalpur in Okara for selling gutka and Aji no moto salt.

Apart from this, 50 liters of adulterated milk was destroyed when water was found in the milk during the inspection of the milk-carrying vehicle in Okara.

