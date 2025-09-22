PFA imposes fines Rs 1.1 million for violation during last week

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has checked 136 food points, including 53 milk trucks, across the district during the last week.

According to the PFA spokesperson, various food points, milk shops, meat shops, and grocery stores were inspected, where a total of Rs 110,000 in fines were imposed for violations of laws.

During the checking, poor cleaning and storage arrangements were found, while pest control measures in the kitchen were also found to be zero.

Meanwhile, more than 4 kg of expired products were recovered from grocery stores and destroyed, while samples of suspicious food items were sent for laboratory analysis.

The spokesperson appealed to the public to read the labels of food items at the time of purchase, use products approved by the PFA, and report any complaints on helpline 1223.

