Open Menu

PFA Imposes Fines Rs 1.1 Million For Violation During Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 11:20 AM

PFA imposes fines Rs 1.1 million for violation during last week

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has checked 136 food points, including 53 milk trucks, across the district during the last week.

According to the PFA spokesperson, various food points, milk shops, meat shops, and grocery stores were inspected, where a total of Rs 110,000 in fines were imposed for violations of laws.

During the checking, poor cleaning and storage arrangements were found, while pest control measures in the kitchen were also found to be zero.

Meanwhile, more than 4 kg of expired products were recovered from grocery stores and destroyed, while samples of suspicious food items were sent for laboratory analysis.

The spokesperson appealed to the public to read the labels of food items at the time of purchase, use products approved by the PFA, and report any complaints on helpline 1223.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of P ..

Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..

8 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

10 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperati ..

UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability

11 hours ago
 UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis aff ..

UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions

11 hours ago
Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in na ..

Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature

13 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second i ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..

15 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during ..

Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..

15 hours ago
 UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing ..

UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight

15 hours ago
 Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number ..

Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..

15 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan