PFA Imposes Heavy Fines On Food Owners For Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday raided in various areas and imposed heavy fines on food business owners over violation.

The PFA teams under supervision of Director Operations South Asif Iqbal, conducted operations in Musa Pak, Qadirpur Raan and Chowk Fawara and imposed Rs 75,000 fine for the presence of dead insects in sweets, poor cleanliness in the production area, and failure to comply with the given instructions.

Similarly, a milk shop in Bahadurpur was fined Rs 25,000 for selling adulterated ice cream, with the ice cream found to contain starch chemicals.

In Gulshan Market, Qadirpur Raan, a restaurant was fined Rs 20,000 for using china salt in food preparation and for having dirty water standing on the floor.

Additionally, an ice factory at railway station Shah Rukn-e-Alam was fined Rs 20,000 for the presence of dead insects in ice blocks, lack of a water analysis report, and no record of filter changes.

On this occasion, the Director General of Punjab Food Authority said that operations will continue to ensure the provision of quality food to citizens.

