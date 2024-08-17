Open Menu

PFA Imposes Heavy Fines Over Hygiene Rules Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Food safety teams inspected various food points and imposed heavy fines for violation of hygiene rules.

The teams under the supervision of Director Operations South, Asif Iqbal, made inspections of sweets and bakers, hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, and various other food points.

According to details, three sweets and bakers near Bahauddin Zakariya University Bosan road, Adda Billi Wala, and 17 Kassi in Multan were fined a total of Rs 80,000 due to improper food storage, presence of expired ketchup, contaminated ovens and other machinery, and lack of medical certificates for food handlers.

Similarly, a supermarket near Sabzazar Metro Station was fined Rs 40,000 for having expired food items. Additionally, in 22/10R Kacha Khoh, a bakery and a restaurant at Adda Talamba were fined Rs 35,000 for having expired confectionery items, lack of labelling on sweets and other food items, and the use of Chinese salt in their dishes.

Furthermore, a grocery store in Pathan Wala, Lodhran, was fined Rs 20,000 for having an infestation of insects in the storage area, selling china salt and expired spices.

